Dakota Jacob Everett, 28, of Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital.
He was the son of Hilton Scott Everett and Lori (Garris) Everett and was born Dec. 2, 1993, in Augusta, Ga.
He is survived by his mother, Lori Everett; his sister, Caitlynne Everett; his children, Kinsley Everett and Novilyn Everett; his maternal aunt, Debbra McAdams; his fiancee, Alisha Pickels; his three uncles; his paternal grandmother; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Please visit www.bows erfh.com to order flowers or to sign the online guestbook.