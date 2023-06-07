Dale A. Millar, 70, Cherry Tree, passed away June 1, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Spangler, the son of William G. and Goldie L. (Woods) Millar.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Craig W. Millar.
He is survived by loving wife of 50 years, Bonnie “Sue” (Boring) Millar, of Cherry Tree; son Dale “Mike” Millar, of Hope Anne; sister Dawn (Webster) Tabascko, of Penn Run; brothers-in-law William (Mary) Boring and Larry (Sheila) Boring; sister-in-law Susan Millar; and nieces and nephews William (Linette) Millar, Craig (Beth) Millar, Daniel (Heather) Luzier, Amber Luzier, William, Jason, Benjamin and Shane Boring.
He retired as coal miner from Greenwich Collieries and Amfire Mining Co. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, watching car racing, racing stock cars on dirt tracks, restoring and showing muscle cars and Motocross racing when he was younger.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where Dale’s funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, with Pastor Robert Sunseri officiating and Michael Safko as church speaker.
Interment will take place in Uniontown Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.