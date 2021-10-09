Dale C. Cunningham

Dale Charles Cunningham, 82, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The son of John A. and Olive V. (Gibson) Cunningham, he was born Sept. 1, 1939, in White Township. After proudly serving in the United States Army, Dale worked at Halliburton and Texas Keystone in the gas and oil field. Dale was the last surviving child of John and Olive Cunningham. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed hunting and traveling with his coworkers and family.
Dale loved spending time tinkering in his garage and taking care of the family home and lawn. Water battles, egg fights and scaring his family were only some of his favorite pranks. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Roberta Jean (Davis) Cunningham, of Indiana; children, Randy (Eileen) Cunningham, of Cape Neddick, Maine; Bonnie Cunningham, of Apollo; Jeff (Valerie) Cunningham, of Delmont; Daniel Cunningham, of Indiana; and Gregory Cunningham, of Indiana; grandchildren, Ryan, Bryant, Chris, Raymond, Nikole, Charlie, Bryce, Emmitt, Mia and Elijah; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Leah, Owen and Elizabeth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; beloved daughter, Lynda Galonis; and siblings, Corabelle Shaffer, Hazel Brandon, Viola Pierce, Betty Helman, Bertha Edwards, Grace Poulos, Ben Cunningham and Glenn Cunningham. The family would like to thank Imran Bajwa, MD, and VNA Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.