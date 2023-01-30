Dale C. Schrecengost, 92, of Dayton, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Quality Life Services — Sugarcreek.
The son of Paul and Marie (Zimmerman) Schrecengost, he was born June 16, 1930, in Rural Valley.
Dale was a lifelong resident of Dayton and graduated from Dayton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps, obtaining the rank of E-4 while serving in Hawaii. He married Jill Wells on Dec. 1, 1956, and celebrated 66 years of marriage together while raising their family.
Dale was a lifetime member of the Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as chief for several years, and a member of Glade Run Presbyterian Church and the American legion.
He worked for the Armstrong School District until he retired in 1993. He also worked for Dayton Borough Water Authority and Marion Center Bank. He was also known for driving the ice cream truck in the summers to the surrounding nearby towns in the 1970s.
Dale enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, trains, antique collecting, gardening, traveling, watching sports and hunting. Dale appreciated serving the community and the people in it.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Jill C. (Wells) Schrecengost, of Sugar Creek; his sons, Tim Schrecengost and wife Ruthie, of Kittanning, and Terry Schrecengost, of Milford; his daughters, Linda Smith and husband Jim, of Ford City, and Lenae Lasher and husband John, of Templeton; nine grandchildren, Nicole Prisk and husband Chris, Crystal Edinger and husband Josh, John Lasher Jr. and wife Laura, Jenny Atwood and husband Charlie, Adam Lasher and wife Ashley, Brandi Rankin, Eric Schrecengost, and Alex and Tyler Schrecengost; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dale is also survived by one brother, Roland Schrecengost, of Rural Valley.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eugene “Gundy” Schrecengost.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Armstrong County American Legion. Interment will be in Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery, Smicksburg.
The family would also like to thank all the staff at Sugar Creek in the Hemlock wing for the great care they gave Dale.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Dayton Volunteer Fire Company, 204 S. Poplar St., Dayton, PA 16222.
