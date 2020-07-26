Dale “Cranker” Floyd Shank, 71, of Homer City, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Wilbur Levi and Floy Edith (Edwards) Shank, he was born Jan. 2, 1949, in Waterman.
Dale had been employed 20 years for Helen Mining as a foreman. He retired after working 20 years with Electro-Mec, and during retirement he worked part time at A&G Auto Parts in Homer City. Dale was a member of the Summit Church. He had many interests, such as hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, golfing and working on cars.
Dale was a jokester and a man who liked to enjoy life. He was a doting grandfather who cherished time spent with his grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving is his wife, Peggy (Burnheimer) Shank, whom he wed March 20, 1970; daughters Patricia “Patty” Finney and her husband David, Edgewood, Md.; and Susan Gawel and her husband Mark, Indiana; grandchildren Elizabeth and Matthew Gawel, Indiana; and sisters Carol Rodriguez, Oklahoma; and Karen (Richard) Townsend, Kentucky.
Preceding Dale in death were his parents and brothers Dean, Jay and Edward.
Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., with service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Richard Motzing officiating.
Interment in the Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Indiana VNA/Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
As per regulations regarding the coronavirus, masks will need to be worn and social distancing observed.