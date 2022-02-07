Dale Gardner, 52, of Penn Run, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Dale Eugene and Lylia Jean (Lute) Gardner, he was born Aug. 15, 1969, in Indiana.
Dale was a graduate of Penns Manor High School. His primary occupation was that of a coalminer.
When he was not working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a gun enthusiast.
Those who knew Dale will remember him as a hard worker who was a loving father and grandfather.
Surviving are his three children: Tim, Chrystle (Nelvin) Roque, and Justin and his partner, Maria; grandchildren, Jordan, Isabela and Jasmyn; and three sisters and a brother.
Preceding Dale in death were his parents; wife, Darlene; and a brother.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.