Dale James “Jim” Kwisnek Sr., 76, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home.
The son of Steve and Ruby L. (Sharp) Kwisnek, he was born on June 15, 1947, in Indiana.
Jim graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1965, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War.
Jim worked at FMC in Homer City for 35 years until his retirement.
He was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg; American Legion Post No. 0407, Blairsville; an NRA life member, Trout Unlimited life member and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation member.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Mary M. “Penny” (Sherba) Kwisnek, whom he married on June 10, 1967; two children, Dale J. Kwisnek Jr. (Michela), of Plum, and Stephanie Kwisnek (Jim Omahen), of Cleveland, Ohio; three grandchildren, Austin, Martina and Dominic; four siblings, Lois Zagrodnichek (William), of Clarksburg; Ron Kwisnek (Lynn), of Clarksburg; Kathy Wescott (Roy), of Glen Allen, Va.; and Gary Kwisnek, of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eugene Kwisnek.
Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
