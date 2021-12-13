Dale Lewis Bowman, 73, of Armagh, gained his wings at 1:14 in the morning Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Amber Springs at Laurelwood.
Born May 27, 1948, in Johnstown, he was a son of Dwight and Bernadine (Kruise) Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Wanda Sheeder; brother Devonne (Shirley) Bowman; father- and mother-in-law, Paul and Louise Allison; brothers-in-law: Jerry Kulinski; Charles Meadows; Gene Charles; Will Bailey; and Jim, Ron and Dave Allison; sisters-in-law: Janet and Vivian Bowman; as well as nephews Tom Allison and Brian Sheeder; and niece Heidi (Beppler) Allison; and special friend, Laura (Uadiski) Wright; as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Allison) Bowman, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 2. He is also survived by siblings Margie Bailey, Colver; Jeanne (Clark) Rose, Largo, Fla.; Diane Meadows, Wesley Chapel, Fla.; Caren (Barry) Turner, Lolo, Mont.; twin brother, Gale Bowman (companion Donna), State College, who they were always referred to as “The Twins”; Darell (Susan) Bowman, Ebensburg; brother-in-law: Calvin Sheeder, Davenport, Fla.; sisters-in-law: Bunda Allison, Dilltown; Gloria Allison, Armagh; and Sarah Allison, Armagh; and many special nieces and nephews numbering more than 130.
Special acknowledgement to nephew Reek Allison, whom Dale loved as his son and who was always “just a phone call away” and our “personal 911,” and Reek’s wife Margie, who helped out a lot as well by preparing his favorite foods, especially her spaghetti, which always put a smile on Dale’s face. Also thank you to nieces Roxane and Haley Harvey, whom Dale loved as his own and who fulfilled his last wish and made those six days the happiest that they could be; also survived by Roxane’s husband Darrin Harvey who helped to grant that wish; also thank you to niece, Wende Eslary, and nephew, Jeff Allison and wife Heidi, for all their help. Survived also by uncle and aunts Hershel, Norene and Dee Kruise, all of Texas; and many cousins, two godchildren and many friends, especially Ron and Rosie Uadiski and Craig and Sandy Odgers, who were considered family.
Dale was a dedicated employee with a strong work ethic, working for Galliker’s Dairy for more than 36 years as a truck driver, and previously as a coal and freight hauler, as well as a cement finisher. His handle on the CB was “BamBam” and sometimes he could really “pack a punch.”
Dale was a wonderful, loving son, brother, husband, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He loved people and conversation and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He loved his Steelers, Penn State sports, NASCAR and drivers Mark Martin, Dale Sr. and Jr., the Blaneys, including Papa Lou, and Chase Elliot. He also loved the sprint-car/outlaw series; Dog Hollow and Learnerville Speedways — way back in the 1960s and 1970s, and Jennerstown Speedways was where he was on a Saturday night.
He also loved hunting, golfing, cold Coors when he was allowed, and living on “the farm!”
A special thank you to Amber Springs nurses Nikki, Leslie, Mary and Michelle, and aides Becky, Shorty, Miranda and all the others who cared for Dale for all their “wonderful TLC” — he called them “girlfriends” and then told them “but only when my wife isn’t here!”— that was him, alright!; thank you to nurse Courtney, Chaplin Scott Moore and aides with Penn Hospice; and physical therapist, Steve; and special thank you to Dale’s longtime friend and co-worker the Rev. Tom Moore for your visits, prayers, kindness and comforting words — Dale was so happy see you.
A note from Mary: “Thank you Dale for the wonderful life you provided for us. Your nine-year nightmare is finally over! They can’t hurt you anymore. You fought until you just couldn’t fight anymore. Now you’re free, no more suffering, nor pain, and you’re whole again. Thank you Lord. Rev. 21-4. As you said, if I don’t see you again, I’ll see you on the other side. As our song says: I’m gonna love you forever and ever, amen! Fly High My Angel.”
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
A note our nephew posted: “This life is not about what we gather; it’s about what we scatter.”
In lieu of flowers and food, donations in Dale’s memory may be made to his favorite charity the St. Vincent DePaul Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown, PA 15901.
Arrangements are in the care of Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Ebensburg.