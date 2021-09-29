Dale Robert Ruffner, 63, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 29, 1958, in Pittsburgh, to Paul Joseph Ruffner and Hazel (Niederst) Ruffner, who preceded him in death.
He was retired out of Labor’s Union Latrobe 1451 after nearly 30 years.
He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, where he served in the Holy Name Society. He also mowed the church grounds for many years.
He loved carpentry, gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin E. (Hoynoski) Ruffner; three children, Mellissa Mary Ruffner DeNinno and her husband, Edward DeNinno; Michelle Marie Ruffner Panichelle and her husband, Ronald Panichelle; and Michael Dale Ruffner and his wife, Nevada Reese Ruffner; seven grandchildren, Zachary Michael Panichelle, Riley Hazel DeNinno, Mary Elizabeth Panichelle, Zeth Michael DeNinno, Angela Grace Panichelle, Uriah James Ruffner and Wyet David Ruffner; three siblings, Paul Raymond and Dianne (Varney) Ruffner, Ron and Lynn Ann (Ruffner) Kwisnek and Ron and Kelly Hoynoski; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at St. James Roman Catholic church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Tyler J. Bandura as celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
To purchase flowers or send condolences please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.