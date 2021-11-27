Dan Chambers Sr., 75, of Trade City, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Nursing and Rehab, in Indiana.
He was born July 26, 1946, in Punxsutawney, a son of Eleanor R. (Brocious) and William G. Chambers.
On June 17, 1966, he married Patricia E. (Lukehart) Chambers, who survives.
He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Trade City.
Dan was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1964. He went on to work more than 50 years in the Local 2274 Carpenters Union. He enjoyed farming, working on old cars, hunting, fishing and going to Florida during the winters. Dan was also a member of the Smicksburg Antique Tractor Club.
In addition to his wife, surviving relatives include three children, daughter, Kathy Shellhammer and husband Kipp, of Home; son, Dan Chambers Jr. and fiancée Tanya Stahlman, of Punxsutawney; and son, David Chambers and wife Kelly of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Kayla Shellhammer, Krista Shellhammer and Duncan Chambers; a brother, Timothy Chambers and wife Cindy, of Trade City; a niece, Crystal Olzeski and husband Jason; and a nephew, Paul Chambers and wife Sarah.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Trade City with Pastor Arlene Schweitzer officiating.
Interment will be in Round Top Cemetery, Trade City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 27552 Route 954 Highway North, Smicksburg, PA 16256.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.