Daniel C. 'Farmer Dan' Shaffer

Daniel C. Shaffer, “Farmer Dan,” 55, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.
He was born July 17, 1967, in Kittanning, the son of Wallace C. Shaffer Jr. and Donna (Beck) Shaffer Minich.
Dan graduated from Lenape Technical School and from Val Tech with an associate degree. He was employed for more than 35 years with Cleveland Brothers as a hydraulic diesel technician. Daniel was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, of Ford City.
Dan loved his Harley and riding with Cynthia; he always said, “it’s not the destination, it’s the ride.” He enjoyed bowling, softball, baseball and hunting. Dan was always the first in the family to get a buck, and it was always the biggest.
He loved building demo cars with his son, Ben, and watching Ben in demos. He enjoyed playing drums with his son, Joshua, 80’s music, especially ZZ Top. He often said, “there is no price on fun.” Dan loved walking his grand-puppies, Diesel and Daisy. He will be terribly missed and lovingly remembered for his “Dan-isms” and for giving everyone a nickname.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Cynthia M. (Retter) Shaffer, whom he married June 2, 1990; his mother Donna Minich, of Ford City; his sons Joshua Shaffer, of Baltimore, Md., and Benjamin (Jaden) Shaffer, of Indiana; brother Craig W. (Penny) Minich, of Ford City; brother-in-law David E.(Danielle) Retter Jr., of Vandergrift; sister Toni A. (Deron) Grafton, of Kittanning; nieces and nephews Lexie, Kendra, Derek, Austin, Jaysa, Kylie and Abbie; his in-laws Dave and Sheila Retter, of Vandergrift; and many special friends who have become family. Daniel was expecting his first grandson in June.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his step-father, James A. “Jim” Minich.
Even in death, Dan was still giving to others; he saved two people through organ donation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
A celebration of life will be held on his birthday.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Dan’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.