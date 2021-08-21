Daniel C. Pollock

Daniel Charles Pollock, 56, was born in Punxsutawney on Dec. 9, 1964, to Hugh Wallace and Ethel Grace (Mears) Pollock.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers, David (Carolyn) and Mark (Lori), both of Marion Center, as well as several nephews and nieces.
Dan attended ARIN Special Needs School, the Sheltered Workshop and the Community Living and Learning Adult Training Facility. He also regularly attended Tanoma United Methodist Church, where he loved to shake hands and greet people.
He especially enjoyed family gatherings, receiving gifts, horse magazines, ice cream and everything chocolate.
Danny enjoyed holidays and birthday celebrations. He remembered most family members' birthdays. He was always looking forward to the next family event. Next, he will enjoy a greater celebration with family members in heaven. His smile and cheerful attitude will be remembered by everyone who knew him.
His family is extremely grateful to his in-home caregiver, Audrey Wargo, and the staff at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home for the excellent compassionate care they provided.
Dan's lifelong dependence on others for his basic needs has been a reminder to his family that we all depend on our creator God for our physical needs. For everyone who receives Jesus as Savior, Dan’s life is also a picture of us totally depending on what Christ has done on the cross for our eternal salvation.
Because of God’s grace, Dan’s enjoyment of family reunions can be extended in heaven for eternity.
In memory of Daniel, his family requests that you help someone with special needs.
All services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.