Daniel “Dan” Bathurst, 59, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Cookport, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, where he joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He passed away at Lynchburg General after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver near his home in Lynchburg.
Dan was born in Indiana on April 29, 1962. He was the son of Arveta “Tiny” McCoy Bathurst, of Lynchburg, and the late Dennis “Denny” Bathurst. Dan had been living with and caring for his mother at his Lynchburg home.
Dan was a 1980 graduate of Purchase Line High School and a 1984 graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, where he studied radio, television and film. He worked and dedicated his talents to Liberty University for 37 years in the area of media and broadcasting. He produced and directed the Old Time Gospel Hour with the late Dr. Jerry Falwell for many years. He edited and produced documentaries and did various sporting events at Liberty University. Dan was a longtime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg. Dan loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and biking. He also liked to hunt and fish with his father and uncle.
Dan is survived by his mother, Arveta “Tiny” McCoy Bathurst, as well as various aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis “Denny” Bathurst and various aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana, where his funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. The Rev. James McCauley will officiate the service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Condolence messages may be made online at www.rbfh.net. Memorial donations may be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Second Timothy 4:7 (KVJ), “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”