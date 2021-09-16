Daniel "Dan" W. Leigey

Daniel “Dan” William Leigey, 66, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home.
A son of Robert L. and Helen (Claffey) Leigey, he was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Clearfield. His parents preceded him in death.
Dan was a graduate of Blairsville High School. He was a mechanic and welder at the Keystone Power Plant for 40 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed the time he spent at their family camp in Clearfield. His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, playing cards, golfing and watching the Steelers and Pens. Dan was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend who always made time to help anyone who asked.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Louise M. (Soltys) Leigey; three sons, Cory Leigey, of Indiana, Zach Leigey, of Indiana, and Matthew Leigey, of Homer City; three siblings, Jim Leigey and wife Dori, of Port Matilda, Linda Naugle and husband Bill, of Tipton, and Barbara DeBiase and partner Jon Henderson, of Boulder, Colo.; and numerous loving family members and friends.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. A celebration of life service will start at 6:30 p.m. The family would like you to bring stories and memories to be shared during the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, 134 Homestead Drive, Benezette, PA 15821, plant a tree (https://www.sym pathyfloralstore.com) or to your favorite charity.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.