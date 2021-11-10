Daniel Eugene Huey, 55, of Glen Campbell, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Walter H. and Frances V. (Smith) Huey, he was born on July 15, 1966, in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Dan graduated from Purchase Line High School. He served with the U.S. Army during peacetime. One of his favorite military experiences was being stationed in Germany. Following his time in the military, he worked doing construction in Virginia. Dan next embarked on his career as a corrections officer.
Dan first worked at the Graterford Federal Prison near Harrisburg and then at SCI Pine Grove prison near Indiana until his retirement.
Some of Dan’s favorite hobbies were hunting, target shooting and fishing. He greatly enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. Dan especially enjoyed socializing with his friends and playing Keno at the Burnside Handi-Mart.
Dan is survived by his eight siblings: Richard Huey and wife Sue, of Glen Campbell; Mona (Huey) Farmery and husband Dennis, of Rossiter; Sonya (Huey) Barnett, of Punxsutawney; Shirley (Huey) Shaffer and husband Jim, of Punxsutawney; Doris (Huey) Glover and husband Gary, of Oklahoma; Carol (Huey) Powell and husband Sam Sr., of Marion Center; Thomas Huey and wife Brenda, of Gipsy; and Ken Huey and wife Button, of Rossiter; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers: Howard “Son” G. Huey, Don Huey, Terry Huey and Wendell Huey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.