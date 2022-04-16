Daniel Edward Moffa, Sr., 86, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Latrobe Manor, Latrobe.
The son of Daniel and Antoinette (Decesere) Moffa, he was born March 3, 1936, in Greensburg.
Daniel was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Martin Parish, New Derry. He enjoyed watching football on TV and was a big Steelers fan.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
Surviving are two sons, David E. (Sandy) Moffa and Daniel E. Moffa Jr., both of Blairsville; and two sisters, Marie Moffa and Josephine Pastor, both of Greensburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Josephine (Hudak) Moffa, on Oct. 26, 2020; an infant son, Duane Moffa; and one brother, Carmen Moffa.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Martin Parish, New Derry, on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe. Military services will be accorded by the Blairsville Military Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank Latrobe Manor staff for Daniel’s care.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.