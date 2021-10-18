Daniel Guy Butler, 70, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Dan was the son of Arthur Guy and Betty Jane Butler, born in Indiana on May 15, 1951.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda M. Butler; two daughters, Jamie (Jason) Carnahan, of Indiana, and Jillian Butler, of Indiana. Dan was the proud Pap of Chase and Camryn Carnahan and the great-grandfather of Maverick Carnahan. Also surviving are his sisters, Patricia Ann (Tim) Carlen and Pamela Jane (Walt) Sutcavage; niece, Samantha Sutcavage; and his nephews, Paul Sutcavage and Hunter Carlen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Guy and Betty Jane Butler.
Dan enjoyed spending time with family and his dog, Baylee. He also enjoyed racing, hunting with his grandchildren, hanging out with his family at his daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Jason’s campground and eating at his favorite restaurant Brunzies. Dan was a member of the Masonic Lodge Indiana Franklin #313.
Per the families request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Dan’s life will be scheduled at a later date.