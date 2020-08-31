Daniel G. ‘Dan’ Harteis

Daniel (Dan) G. Harteis, 69, of Blairsville, born Oct. 31, 1950, in Johnstown, passed away in Latrobe, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
He was previously married to Barbara Grunza Harteis and subsequently was together with his significant other, Julie Jones, for over 20 years.
Dan is survived by his son, Jonathan, and wife Cristen, of Latrobe, and daughter Aerevyn, of Fitchburg, Mass. Dan was one of six brothers: Leo, Montana; Tim, Tennessee; Mark, Blairsville; Jack, North Carolina; and Raymond, deceased.
Dan was a longtime owner-operator trucker, logging millions of miles. He resided in Derry Township for more than 30 years.
Dan was proceeded in death by his mom, Helen Agatha Sweeney Harteis; father, Leo Harteis Sr.; stepmother, Margaret; and brother Raymond.
Cremation arrangements at Rairigh-Bence Crematory are under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home in Indiana. Dan’s interment will be at St. John Gualbert Cemetery, Johnstown.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.