Daniel Gene Cornman, 71, of Home, went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2023, with his faithful companion, Badger, by his side.
The son of Eugene and Hazel (Crooks) Cornman, he was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Home.
Dan worked alongside his dad for many years in the family business, Cornman Builders, before striking out on his own remodeling houses and building additions. He loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends.
Surviving is his daughter, Heather (Rob) Fairman; a granddaughter, Madison Fairman; sisters Karen (Jerry) Ober, Beth (Harold) Swan and Holly (Sean) Olexo; nieces and nephews Brenda (Derek) Gallagher, Aimee (Stephen) St Gelais, Sabrina (Raymond) Schmitt, Amanda Griffith, Olivia (Josiah) Lenzi, and Jared (Felicia) Griffith; many great-nieces and great-nephews; close friends Tim and Nancy Williams and Fred Frye; and his dog, Badger.
Preceding Dan in death were his parents.
Funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.
