Daniel Hale Hamil, 78, of Home, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Harry Clair and Frances (Weiss) Hamil, he was born Feb. 16, 1943, in Shelocta.
Daniel was a veteran of the United States Air Force and had been employed as a welder for FMC for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and walking through the woods.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane (Lucier) Hamil, Indiana; children Laura (John) Britsky, Indiana; Kathy (Nelson) Fenton, Marion Center; and Kenneth Hamil, Marion Center; grandchildren Britany (Eduardo) Flores, Indiana; Ashley (Cody) Wissinger, Commodore; Lindsey (Kyle) Uptegraph, Marion Center; Joshua Hamil, Marion Center; and Will Britsky, Indiana; great-grandchildren Nolan Flores, Indiana, and Holly Wissinger, Commodore; a brother, Lewis (Shirley) Hamil, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Hamil; and a sister, Eleanor Dobson.
As per Daniel’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.