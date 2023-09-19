Daniel Howard Sleppy, 62, of Penn Run, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family.
Daniel was born Nov. 22, 1960, in Penn Run, where he lived his entire life with his family. Dan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna (Risinger) Sleppy.
He is also survived by his parents, Howard and Pearl (Ober) Sleppy; children Rebecca Mellott (Michael), Katlyn Sleppy, Nathan Sleppy (Courtney) and Jennifer Lever Knight (Dustin); grandchildren Tyler and Marcy Mellott; siblings Paul Sleppy (Mary), Neal Sleppy (Cynthia), Ray Sleppy (Shari) and Julie Hickey (David); and his nieces and nephews.
Dan was a graduate of Penns Manor Class of 1978 He was a lifelong member of the Maple Grove Church of God. Dan worked as a carpenter and was a proud member of the Local 1419 Carpenters Union. Dan enjoyed agriculture and grew up on a farm. He participated in FFA and functioned as a 4-H leader for several years. He enjoyed working outdoors, gardening, canning foods, spending time with family, hiking, browsing flea markets, attending local auctions, watching his children and grandchildren play sports and being a taste-tester for all of Donna’s home-cooked meals and cookies.
Family and friends will be received at the McCabe-Roof funeral home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and his funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Byron Fultz, officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.