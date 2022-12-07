Daniel Ivan Kozub Jr., 62, of Greensburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe.
He was born in Fort Belvoir, Va., Army Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1960, the son of Daniel I. Kozub Sr. and the late Shirley M. Bongianino Kozub. Before his retirement, he was an architect who designed nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers for the United States Navy, working for Huntington Ingalls Industries.
He loved fishing, socializing, traveling and sightseeing. He played the saxophone and he had an extensive collection of them.
He is survived by his father, Daniel I. Kozub Sr.; his brother, Perry Kozub and his wife, Shirley, of Saltsburg; his niece, Jen Wyland and her husband, Joe, of Nicktown; and his nephews John Kozub and his wife, Jenn, of Alabama, Michael Kozub, of Indiana, and Matthew Kozub, of Saltsburg.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, Ltd., Avonmore. Pastor Lee Rupert will officiate.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.