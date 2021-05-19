Daniel J. “DJ” Hartzell, 31, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born June 5, 1989, to Daniel E. Hartzell and Tuesday (Stumpf) McConnaughey, in Indiana.
DJ worked as a foreman/mechanic at Don Huey Automotive Repair in Indiana.
He was a member of the Sagamore VFW. DJ enjoyed line dancing, shooting pool and helping out his friends.
DJ is survived by his father, of Sagamore; mother, of Home; and two sisters, Amber (Stephen) Graham, of Kittanning, and Kendra (Ridge) Rheaume, of Punxsutawney.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery, Sagamore, with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating.
Everyone is to meet at the cemetery.
