Daniel James Perlongo, 80, of Penn Run, died at home, with his loving wife, Susan, by his side, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Born in Gaastra, Mich., on Sept. 23, 1942, he was a son of James Perlongo and Camille (Fittante) Perlongo. He married Susan E. Wheatley on March 10, 2000, although they spent nearly 34 years together as a couple, dating back to their first date in June 1989.
Daniel was a professor emeritus at IUP where he taught music composition and music theory for more than 40 years, receiving the Distinguished Faculty Award in 2003. As a composer, his orchestral arrangements were noted for their sensitive lyricism and unique instrumental combinations.
He received his B.M. and M.M. from the University of Michigan. With a Fulbright-Hayes Fellowship, Daniel continued his studies for two years in Rome at the Academy of St. Cecilia. His music compositions have received numerous awards, including the American Prix de Rome, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the American Academy-National Institute of Arts and Letters and the National Endowment for the Arts.
He was a former resident composer at the Rockefeller Foundations Villa Serbelloni in Bellagio, Italy, and the Montalvo Center for the Arts in Saratoga, Calif. His “Variations for Small Orchestra” has been performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Chamber Orchestra and the American Composers Orchestra.
His concertino was winner of the Nebraska Sinfonia orchestral competition, and performed by the Nebraska Sinfonia and the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble. Daniel enjoyed composing and performing duo piano works with his wife, Susan, who is also a concert pianist and music educator at IUP.
In addition to his wife, Susan, he is remembered by his two step-children, Matt Martin (Carrie) and Melinda Martin-Beltran (Daniel Beltran). His surviving grandchildren are: Madeline Martin, Emily Martin, Andre Beltran, Santiago Beltran and Leia Beltran. His siblings are Nita Westphal (Glen) and Bruce Perlongo. Other family members include his many nieces and nephews: Terese Davis (Matt); Tony Westphal (Terri); Brenda Jankowski; Rhonda Snyder (Bob); Sarah Wahl (Steven); Laura Perlongo (Nev Schulman); Nicholas Perlongo (Lizz Ultee). His great nieces and great nephews are: Cami Davis; Brandon Davis; Carly Westphal; Lindsey Westphal; Taylor Westphal; Marisa Jankowski; Jarek Jankowski; Cleo Schulman; Beau Schulman; and Cy Schulman.
A private interment ceremony will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Daniel Perlongo, in support of a September concert of his works, to the Foundation of IUP, 1011 South Drive, Sutton Hall, Ste G-1, Indiana, PA 15705, or online at www.alumni.iup.edu/perlongo.
Online condolences may be made by visiting the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Phila. St., Indiana.
