Daniel L. “Dunc” Duncan, 66, of Homer City, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home.
A son of Ralph and Sophie (Kondrachuk) Duncan, he was born Nov. 29, 1956, in Indiana.
Daniel was a contractor. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, watching the Steelers and spending time with his family. He loved Susie so much. They spent so much time together, often just sitting on the front porch enjoying each other’s company. Daniel helped everyone, even people he didn’t know.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Susie D. (Morton) Duncan; his father, Ralph Duncan; brothers Nathan Duncan and Roger Duncan; stepmother Katherine Duncan; stepbrothers Joe McKendrick and Larry McKendrick and wife, Shawneen; nieces Kelly Heckman and husband, Charles Sr., and Lisa Pugliese and husband, Mark; nephew Jason Duncan and family; great-nephew Charles Heckman, Jr.; goddaughters Elizabeth White and Kristen Moses; step-nieces and nephews Julie, Savannah and Keyan; special friends Dave Birch and Danny, Amy and Ethan Gamble, Tom and Anne Phillips, Skip Schlau, Rick Jones, Cindy and Eric Allshouse; and his dog, Christmas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sophie Duncan; and a daughter, Janeen.
There is no visitation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home to assist the family with the funeral arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.