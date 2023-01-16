Daniel L. “Dunc” Duncan, 66, of Homer City, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home.
A son of Ralph and Sophie (Kondrachak) Duncan, he was born Nov. 29, 1956, in Indiana.
Daniel was a contractor. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, watching the Steelers and spending time with his family. He loved Susie so much. They spent so much time together, often just sitting on the front porch enjoying each other’s company. Daniel helped everyone, even people he didn’t know.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Susie D. (Morton) Duncan; his father, Ralph Duncan; brothers, Roger Duncan and Nathan Duncan; stepmother, Katherine Duncan; stepbrothers: Joe McKendrick and Larry McKendrick and wife Shawneen; nieces, Kelly Heckman and husband Charles Sr. and Lisa Pugliese and husband Mark; nephew, Jason Duncan and family; great-nephew, Charles Heckman Jr.; goddaughters, Elizabeth White and Kristen Moses; step-nieces and -nephews, Julia, Savannah and Keyan; special friends, Dave Birch, Danny Gamble, Tom and Ann Phillips, Tom and Carol May, Skip Schlau, Ron Peak, Harry Johns and family, Mike Rodkey, Brian Arford and Doris Pisarcik, Eric and Cindy Allshouse, Rick Jones, Wingnut and family, Jonesy and Sharon Schlau; and friends, Amy and Ethan Gamble, Karen and Betty Steinman, Bob and Pam Folk and Cliff and Jen Moyer and family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sophie Duncan McKendrick; a daughter, Janeen; a sister, Stella Aites; a brother-in-law, Dale Aites; sister-in-law, Debbie Duncan; and his dog, Christmas.
Friends and family will be received from 4 until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, PA 15701, to assist the family with the funeral arrangements.
