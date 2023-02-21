Daniel L. Satterlee, 69, of DuBois, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
A son of Lois E. (Marshall) Satterlee Hetager and William G. Satterlee, he was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Indiana
On May 4, 1972, he married Brenda J. (Bennett) Satterlee, who survives.
Dan attended the Mt. Zion Church in DuBois. He enjoyed sitting by the lake, boating, going on cruises, being on the water, classic cars, spending time with his family and friends, and spending his winters in Florida.
He was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge #534 of Punxsutawney, the Coudersport Consistory and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon.
Dan was the founder of Treasure Lake Cable and worked for William G. Satterlee and Sons until his retirement in October 2012.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by two children, son Chad Satterlee and wife Lisa, of Punxsutawney, and daughter Nicole Sidwar and husband Brian, of Clermont, Fla.; three grandchildren, Samantha Satterlee, Victoria Sidwar and Zachary Sidwar; three siblings, sister Karen Satterlee, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., brother David Satterlee and wife Lori, of Indiana, and brother Gary Satterlee and Melinda, of Rochester Mills; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., immediately following visitation with Pastor Erin Kobs officiating.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Satterlee to Lisa’s Ladybug Patient Care Fund, P.O. Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
