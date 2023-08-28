Daniel Lee Stiteler, 60, of Heilwood, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Born on Feb. 12, 1963, in Indiana, to Harry and Lillie (Blystone) Stiteler, Dan graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1981 then attended Vale Technical Institute for auto mechanics.
Dan retired in early 2023 from PennDOT District 10 as an equipment mechanic. His greatest joys were tinkering in his garage and helping friends and family with various mechanical problems.
Surviving Dan are his siblings, brother Donald (Linda) Stiteler, of Penn Run, and sisters Donna (Mike) Forberger, of Heilwood, and Robin (Tony) Trail, of Heilwood; nephews Dan Hoover and Michael Forberger; nieces Allison and Sarah Stiteler; as well as many good friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Tina (Waltermire) Stiteler, on July 12, 2022.
At Dan’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
