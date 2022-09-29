Daniel Patrick Keogh, 70, of Indiana died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at the St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana. Burial will follow at the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
A complete obituary will be published later this week.