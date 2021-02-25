Daniel P. Kislak

Daniel P. “Beasel” Kislak, 78, of Blairsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
He was born July 16, 1942, in Waterman, to Peter Kislak and Stella (Yankuskie) Kislak.
Dan had attended Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville. He was a retired coal miner for Consol Energy and R&P Coal. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Beasel was a member of the Red Barn Sportsman Club and Coral Graceton Sportsmans Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and walking his dog, Dottie. Beasel was very proud of his garden and enjoyed sharing it with his friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Donna (Sherrill) Kislak, of Blairsville; sons Gary Kislak, of Indiana; and Michael Borbonus and Suzanne Chambers, of Blairsville; daughters Dawn Kislak, of Lucerne; and Lisa DeWitt and husband Stacy, of Blairsville; grandchildren Luke, Elizabeth, Baylee, Jordan, Quinten, Sara, Madison, Skyler, Hunter and Abbigail; great-grandchildren Isabella and Elianna; and brother Tim Kislak and wife Deb, of Homer City.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Mary Ellen Ward.
In keeping with Dan’s wishes, all services will be private. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.