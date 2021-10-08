Daniel P. McCracken

Daniel Paul McCracken, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.
A son of Daniel A. and Virginia (Reese) McCracken, he was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Indiana.
Mr. McCracken was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School.
Dan had worked at FMC and was a construction worker on Keystone Dam, but he last worked as a coal miner at Console #84 for 36 years.
He was a volunteer fireman and former fire chief with the West Lebanon Fire Department. Dan was also a member of F.O.E. #1468. Dan and his wife had fostered 33 children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Shirley (Wilson) McCracken; sons, Daniel J. McCracken and his wife Jessica (McCunn) and Ryan McCracken; daughter, Carolyn Davis and her husband, Ed; grandchildren, Natalie McCracken, Brayden McCracken, Andrea Davis, Isabella Davis, Bernado Scott and Blake Davis; a brother, Kevin McCracken; sisters-in-law, Mary Henderson and her boyfriend, Jim; Jackie Kinter and her boyfriend, Vince; Brenda Breyer; and Bonnie McCracken; brothers-in-law, Scott Wilson, David King and James Nupp and his wife, Mary; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Daniel Paul McCracken; a sister, Evelyn (McCracken) Nupp; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James E. and Bernice Wilson; sisters-in-law, Sandra Lee Ford, Deborah A. King and Bonnie L. Reynolds; and a brother-in-law, James E. Wilson.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Thomas C. Spiker officiating. Interment will be in Elderton District Cemetery. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.