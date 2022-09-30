Dr. Daniel Patrick “Dan” Keogh, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the age of 70.
He was born to Wilmot J. and Margaret Mary McElroy Keogh in Norwalk, Conn., on July 31, 1952. Dan spent his early life with his parents and brothers in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, where his father was an executive of Westinghouse South America.
Dan attended Fairfield College Preparatory School where he made lifelong friends. He attended John Carroll University where he was a member of the track, cross country and rugby teams and earned a bachelor’s in biology in 1975. Dan earned a master’s in biology from John Carroll University in 1985 where he studied zoology and aquatic biology. He earned a Ph.D. in biology from Bowling Green University in 1991 where he studied hormone biochemistry and physiology. He completed his postdoctoral work at University of Kentucky where he studied toxicology.
Dan was a temporary assistant professor of biology at Shippensburg University from 1995-97, a temporary assistant professor of biology at IUP from 1997-2001, and he worked as an adjunct professor of biology at Westmoreland County Community College, “WCCC,” since 2000. He was also an aquatic environmental consultant, where he evaluated the impact of longwall mining on surface waters and DEP mining assessment procedures.
Although he was a published researcher and taught a variety of courses throughout his career, he was most passionate about teaching physiology, anatomy and microbiology to nursing students. Dan was an effective and popular professor and loved teaching and interacting with his students. Dan had been on a leave of absence from WCCC since December 2021 but had hoped to return to the classroom as soon as his health improved. His students kept him young, and he missed them terribly during his leave of absence.
Dan enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening, bird watching and astronomy and was an avid golfer. He loved watching and discussing all sports but especially college basketball and football, MLB and NFL. Dan spent time online competing in fantasy sports leagues and was a ranked chess player. Dan appreciated good food and wine and enjoyed date nights with his long-time girlfriend, Jan Patti, at local restaurants, where he always spent time talking to the owners, and he enjoyed holiday dinners with the Patti and Costello families.
He was also a great cook, often using ingredients from his garden. Dan loved getting prime rib at Lawry’s when he visited Jan in Chicago, going to museums and concerts and attending Cubs, White Sox and Pirate games. Dan had a wonderful smile and could talk to people from all walks of life. He was always the last person to leave a restaurant or bar. Dan belonged to Fraternal Order Eagles #1468 where he spent time with many people who shared his eclectic taste in music and love of sports.
Dan is survived by four brothers: John J. Keogh (Georgia), of Fairfield, Conn.; Thomas W. Keogh (Nutie), of Nicaragua and Florida; James A. Keogh (Suzanne), of Central, S.C.; and Michael J. Keogh, of Norwalk, Conn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his companion, Jan Patti, and the Patti family, including Albert “Marty” Patti and his companion, Barb Riley. Dan is also survived by his cat family, the Hilltoppers. In addition, he leaves behind many cherished friendships made throughout life.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved cat, “Chicago.”
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., White Township, with Father Andrew Corriente, O.F.M., Cap, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.