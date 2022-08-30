Daniel Philip Minor, 65, of Indiana, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born May 24, 1957, in Johnstown, he was the youngest son of Thomas F. Minor and Marie (Prunevielle) Minor and better known as “Jake.” He was the kind and loving husband of Barbara (Smith) Minor, whom he married on Aug. 16, 1980.
Dan was a graduate of the 1975 class of Forest Hills High School in Sidman. He worked a majority of his career as a salesman and manager at Smith’s Furniture in Indiana, until his retirement two years ago. At that time he transitioned into the best job of his life, as a full-time husband, father, and grandpap. He spent every day making sure they all knew how loved they were.
Dan was a fourth-degree knight in the Knights of Columbus Fr. McNelis Council No. 1481 and volunteered frequently in the community to help where needed. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and passed on his love through his participation in hunter safety courses. He was the former president of the Wilmore Sportsmen’s Club, where he was an active member playing horseshoes and darts. He also liked participating in the Men’s Christian Bowling League. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and served as an usher during Masses.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (Smith) Minor; daughters, Dawn Cramer (David), of Homer City; Alicia Minor, of Indiana; and Bethany Hillard (Heath), of Indiana; grandchildren, Austin Cramer, Brandon Cramer, Ember Cramer, Waylon Hillard and Macy Hillard; siblings, Samuel Minor (Joni), of Bellevue, Neb.; Thomas Minor (Wanda), of Windber; Mary Lou Krupka (Joe), of Sidman; Theresa Paulson, of Dunlo; Betty Ann Gregory (Doug), of Foley, Ala.; Jacqueline Moore (Barry), of Johnstown; and Pamela Brence (Mike), of Lovettsville, Va.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother-in-law, Andy Paulson.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. The Knights of Columbus will conduct a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Thursday at 10 a.m., with Father Andrew Corriente as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association by visiting www.diabetes.org.
Online condolences may be made by visiting rbfh.net.