Daniel R. Buterbaugh, 69, of Lucernemines, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home.
The son of Royden D. and Donna L. (Wilhelm) Buterbaugh, he was born on May 28, 1953, in Indiana.
Dan was a 1971 graduate of Marion Center High School.
He served as a private in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Dan graduated from Vale Technical Institute with an associate’s degree in specialized technology in the field of automotive technics and management.
He had worked as a coal miner at the Greenwich Collieries. After 21 years of employment as a mechanic, Dan retired from PennDOT. He then worked part time at Accent Fuels in Brush Valley, where he greatly enjoyed his time helping and conversing with his friends and neighbors.
Dan was a member of the American Legion posts in Homer City and Clymer as well as the Coral-Graceton Sportsman’s Club and the Red Barn Sportsman’s Club.
He loved spending time with his family. Dan is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah D. Hill, of Lucernemines; his mother, Donna Buterbaugh, of Marion Center; his two sons, R. Dallas Buterbaugh and wife Quinetta, of Hartsville, S.C.; and Patrick A. Buterbaugh, of Elton; his three granddaughters, Rachel Lohrman, Chace Buterbaugh and Cassidy Buterbaugh; and his two great-granddaughters, Hazel Stokes and Caiya Prescott, who were the sparkle in his eyes.
Also surviving are Dan’s brother, James A. Buterbaugh, of Marion Center; his sister, Ruth Ann B. Struble and her husband, Charles, of Hinsdale, N.Y.; his two nephews and his two stepchildren, Cybil Federer and her husband, Michael, of Pittsburgh, and Jesse Hill and wife Karyssa, of Blairsville.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Roy, on May 17, 2006.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of the funeral service, on Saturday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Pastor John Traxler will officiate. Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line. Military honors will be observed by Clymer American Legion Post #222.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Heart Association.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Dan’s guestbook and share a memory or condolence message.