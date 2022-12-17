Daniel T. Schrecengost, 67 of Clune, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Indiana, to the late Donald H. Sr and Helen (Gamble) Schrecengost. Dan graduated from Indiana High School in 1974. He then worked for Lawton’s as a concrete truck driver for 15 years, Sharp Paving for 12 years then finally at IUP as a mason carpenter. He retired in 2019.
Dan’s love of hunting and fishing led him to memberships in both the Shelocta Sportsman’s Club and the C&Y Sportsman’s Club. He also enjoyed watching football and making delicious homemade wine.
Surviving Dan is his wife of 34 years, Annette (Bodnar) Schrecengost, of Clune; a daughter, Jolie (John) Zelesnak, of Cranberry Township; a son, Cody Schrecengost, of Clune; grandchildren Emma and Hannah Zelesnak and Ellie Schrecengost; siblings Diane (Doroteo) Kisa, Judy (Keane) Janes, Donald (Karen) Schrecengost, Debra (Larry) Fulmer, Dennis (Nena) Schrecengost, Duane (Beverly) Schrecengost and Karen (Romeo) Bone.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Reiter; and a brother, Dwight E. Schrecengost.
Friends will be received by the family on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Dan’s family requests donations be made to the Shelocta Sportsman’s Club or the C&Y Sportsman’s Club.
To send an online condolence to the family please visit www.bowser minich.com.