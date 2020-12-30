Daniel “Tanker” Coughenour, 62, of Armagh, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born Sept. 21, 1958, in Johnstown, he was the son of Florence (Coughenour) and Harry McLaughlin.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly LaRock; sister, Diane Lange and husband Scott, Armagh; brother, Craig “Bull” McLaughlin and wife Lana, Clyde; father-in-law, Harry LaRock; sister-in-law, Lisa Brothers; brothers-in-law, Tom LaRock and Rick LaRock, all from the Armagh area; many beloved nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends.
Tanker was an employee of Bentley Development Co., Blairsville, and was a member of F&AM Acacia Lodge #355, Blairsville. He enjoyed riding is Harley-Davidson and his side-by-side. He also enjoyed animals and would drive family members to 4-H shows and other events. Tanker was very mechanical, and he completely restored two cars. He enjoyed all parts of life. Tanker was the type of guy who would do anything for anyone. He was a friend of everyone who met him.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
An outdoor service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Bishop Joseph McGauley officiating.
The service will be livestreamed at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Armagh-Seward Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 301, Seward, PA 15954 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.