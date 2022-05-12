Danielle R. Dennison

Danielle Rae (Craig) Dennison, 41, of Seward, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born April 21, 1981, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Robert J. Sr. and Sherri L. (Lavely) Craig.
She is survived by her parents; son, Michael Albert Dennison; daughter, Trinity Nashan Dennison; and brother, Robert Craig Jr. (LeToya); sister, Kayla M. Craig, New Florence; paternal grandmother, Freelove Craig; maternal grandmother, Janet Fry (Clarence), all of Seward; maternal grandmother, Cecilia Lavely, North Carolina; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, there will be no services.
Arrangements are in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Johnstown.
