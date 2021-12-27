Danny D. Mitchell

Danny Dee Mitchell, 72, of Lebanon, Tenn., went to Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home in Lebanon, with all his family at his side.
Born in Baxter, Ky., Harlan County, on Oct. 4, 1949, he was the son of Homer Mitchell and Georgia (Howard) Mitchell.
He was a graduate of James A. Cawood High School, in Harlan, Ky. Danny was employed with the FBI for eight months in 1967 and then employed with the Wholesale Food Industry Service for 39 years as an office manager in Maryland and as a security officer for 10 years with the Nashville International Airport in Tennessee.
Danny was a member of the James A. Cawood High School Marching Band, playing drums. His favorite hobby was fishing with his grandsons and traveling to the beach.
Danny will lovingly be remembered by his spouse of 53 years, Anna Mae (Chichy) Mitchell; daughter, Kimberly (Mitchell-Arnold) (John) Hipsley; son, Craig Mitchell (Debbie Hoskins), of Hamilton, Ohio; grandchildren, Kristie (Arnold) (Brandon) Davis, Kevin (Ally) Arnold, Kirk (Brittany) Arnold and Kyle Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Kaylee Arnold and Annabelle, Scarlette and Jaxson Davis; one sister, Brenda (Richard) Younker, of Baxter, Ky.; two nieces, Regina (Charles) Burchfield, of Middlesboro, Ky., and Melinda Catron, of Cumberland Gap, Tenn.; nephew Danny Joe (Michelle) Younker, of Baxter, Ky.; and a host of nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.
Other survivors include his brothers- and sisters-in-law, JoAnn Raymer, of Roseburg, Ore., Mike (Jane), of Commodore, Linda Chichy, of Homer City, Andrew Chichy, of Clymer, Lou Ann (Richard) Bowser, of Indiana, Deb (Ernie) Desmarais, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, John (Bev) Chichy, of Rochester Mills, and Christopher (Karen) Chichy, of Glen Campbell.
Other survivors include a special cousin, Karen Sergent, of Baxter, Ky., and his special dog friend, Bentley.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kenneth Scott Arnold; sister-in-law, Helen Mary (Chichy) Hill; two brothers-in-law, Theodore Tony Chichy and Frank Chichy; and three nephews, Anthony Earl Chichy, Bryan Patrick Chichy and Frank Chichy Jr.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the RairighBence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana, followed by interment at the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Danny’s name may be made to the Humane Association of Wilson County at P.O. Box 247, Lebanon, TN 37088; or another charity of your choice.
