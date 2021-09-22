Dante M. Bongianino

Dante Michael Bongianino, 21, of Johnstown, passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Born on Nov. 27, 1999, in Latrobe, he was the son of David Domenic Bongianino and Greta J. (Geary) Leonard. Dante was a member at SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Blairsville.
A 2017 graduate of Westmont High School, he loved spending time with his friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Greta J. (Geary) Leonard and stepfather, Daniel R. Hutton, of Westmont; father, David D. Bongianino, of Derry; son, Braxton Bongianino, of Johnstown; girlfriend, Denise Tatum, of Johnstown; two brothers, Zachary Bongianino and wife Susan, of Charlotte Hall, Md., and Benjamin Bongianino, of Westmont; two sisters, Heather Brack, of New Waverly, Texas, and Nadia Bongianino, of Westmont; uncle, Michael Geary, of Odenton, Md.; aunt, Parice Wilson and husband, Eric, of Odenton, Md.; and his close friends, Ray Lawson, Kevin McEwen, Josh Koches, Chris Montague and Jaque Askew.
Dante was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brenda D. Sulkosky; and special friend, Orahnde M. Askew.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay celebrant. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
