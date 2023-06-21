Darl J. Somerville, 86, of Cherry Tree, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from the Embassy of Hearthside in State College.
The son of Clarence Joseph and Sylvia Martha (Brothers) Somerville, he was born on Nov. 12, 1936, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
Darl was a 1954 graduate of Harmony High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 during peacetime at Fort Knox, Ky., and overseas in Korea. Upon returning home from the military, Darl served two years of active duty in the Army Reserves with the 458th Engineer Battalion in Indiana.
Darl was a man of strong faith. A longtime member of Calvary Evangelical Church, he devoted countless hours to his church as a member of the Church Men’s Group, the Saturday morning Men’s Prayer Group, the church council and as a Sunday school teacher. He was also a trustee.
He served his community as a Harmony school board member and Burnside Township supervisor for more than 25 years.
On March 14, 1964, Darl wed Shirley Ann (Zuray/Long) Somerville, sharing more than 53 years of marriage together when she passed away on Dec. 6, 2017.
Darl’s working career was as a painter and facilities maintenance staff member with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP); a Harmony School District custodian; and a builder of racing tires at McCreary Tire in Indiana.
One of his favorite pastimes was tinkering in his garage.
Darl thoroughly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was lovingly known as “Pap Pap” by all of his grandchildren and cared for them greatly.
A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Darl is survived by his three children: Brian Somerville and former daughter-in-law Linda (Hoover) Somerville, both of Johnstown; Steve Somerville and wife Terri (Sommers), of Mechanicsburg; and Sherri Rose and husband Mark, of Pennsylvania Furnace; and his 12 grandchildren: Carolyn Hawkins and husband Scott, Taylor Somerville, Hannah Somerville, Alana Somerville, Isaac Somerville, Maria Carroll, Naomi Somerville, Christopher Carroll, Eli Somerville, Lindsay Rose, Logan Rose and Adam Somerville.
Also surviving are his three sisters, Lois Morley, Violet Lear and Jeanie McAndrew.
Darl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his siblings, Doris, Cecil, Leroy, Larry, Rozella, Erma and Verna; and his parents-in-law, George and Helen Long.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., 18944 Route 286 Hwy. E., Hillsdale. There will be an 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday at Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree, with an hour of visitation immediately prior to the church service. Officiating will be the Rev. Jim Smith. Private interment will be at East Ridge Cemetery, Westover. Military honors will be observed by the U.S. Army and the Clymer American Legion Post No. 222.
His family would like to thank the nurses and nurse’s aides working at the Beaver Wing at Embassy of Hearthside for showing our dad and grandfather compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to Calvary Evangelical Church for the U.S. Flag fund. Darl had faithfully honored his country by quietly donating an American flag each year to his church.
Visit rairighfh.com to sign Darl’s guestbook and share a condolence message.
