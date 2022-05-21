Darla D. Travis, 50, of Rochester Mills, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1971, in Spangler, and was the daughter of Ernest and Edith R. (Gillen) Bingaman Jr.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Surviving are her mother; loving husband of 20 years, Kenneth O. Travis Jr.; daughter, Ciara (Bryan) Eglberger, Indiana; son, Branden Gromley, Glen Campbell; sisters, Jackie (Jim) Barto, Gipsy; Sheila Schmittle, Glen Campbell; and Shelli (Kevin) Hutton, Marchand; brothers, Brett (Holly) Bingaman, Cherry Tree; Jason Bingaman, Glen Campbell; and Daran (Karlee) Bingaman, Rossiter; and three grandchildren, Violet, Prestyn and Addalynn Eglberger.
She is also survived by her stepmother, Shannon (Fishel) Bingaman, and several nieces and nephews.
Darla was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she adored spending every moment possible with them. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her. Darla was self-employed as a housekeeper, as she made a special bond with her clients.
Honoring Darla’s wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of all arrangements.