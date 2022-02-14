Darlene E. Woodrow

Darlene E. (Chakan) Woodrow, 84, of Blairsville, formerly of Iselin, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Blairsville.
Born Aug. 29, 1937, in Iselin, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Fallat) Chakan.
She was a graduate of Elders-Ridge High School and lived in the Iselin area most of her life.
Darlene was a custodian for the Apollo-Ridge School District for more than 20 years until her retirement.
She was member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, and Darlene attended St. Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville, while living with her daughter for the past 10 years.
She enjoyed bingo, word search puzzles and casino trips with her family. Darlene was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Woodrow, in 1972; and siblings, Gloria Urban, Donna Okopal, and Robert, John and Leonard Chakan.
She is survived by her children, Doreen (Ken) Hall, of Blairsville, and Mark (Janet) Woodrow, of Avonmore; grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Angela, Rebecca and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Savannah, Finn, Colton and Vada; siblings, Jane Enciso, of Arnold; Irene (Robert) Fulton, of Clarksburg; Janice Thomas, of Saltsburg; and Thomas Chakan, of Brunswick, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lena Chakan, of Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg.
Additional viewing will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Parish, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville, with Father Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant. Burial will follow in Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.