Darlene Mae (Henderson) Bartow, 75, of Bolivar, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church, Bolivar, where a funeral service will be held at noon with Mr. Robert Krouse officiating.
Interment will be in West View Cemetery, Bolivar.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 50 people are permitted at one time in the church. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival.
Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the church as per the CDC guidelines.
