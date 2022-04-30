Darrel W. Betts, 69, of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Cambridge Ebensburg Senior Living.
A son of Donald W. Betts and Delnora Penrose Bracken, he was born Oct. 30, 1952, in Johnstown.
Darrel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired coal miner from 84 Coal Mines in Washington County. Darrel loved building things and was always there to help a friend. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and made lifelong friends by helping strangers along the way. Darrel always kept everyone on their toes with his adventures and stories. He will be remembered by many for putting off a great fireworks display that lit up the whole valley. Darrel was a member of the UMWA and the Bolivar American Legion.
He is survived by three children, Crystal Pizer, of Indiana; Marty Betts, of Indiana; and Odessa Buckles and husband Bryan, of Robinson; five siblings, Donna Arford, Ronald Betts, Wanda Betts, Marvin Betts and Amy Bradshaw; five grandchildren, SkyLynn Pizer, Ian Pizer, Tayvin Pizer, Teagan Buckles and Charlie Buckles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chuckie Betts.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Westmoreland County Veterans Affairs, 2 N. Main St., #205, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to umwa.org/umwa2021st rikefund.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.