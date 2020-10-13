Darrell W. Heltebran, 91, of Glen Campbell, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
He was the son of Leroy and Mae (Highberger) Heltebran, born Sept. 30, 1929, in Herminie.
Darrell retired from U.S. Steel and was an avid farmer. He served his country in the United States Army. Darrell was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice E. (Trout) Heltebran; one daughter, Darlene C. Heltebran; six brothers and sisters, Bert and Donald, Betty, Louella, Esther and Carol Faye; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Darrell’s funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. T. C. Merrifield officiating. Interment will follow in Rowley Cemetery, Montgomery Township. Face masks and social distancing are required.
