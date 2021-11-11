Darryl David Rodack, 55, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Plumville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, with his wife, sister and son at his side after a battle with ALS.
He was the son of Lawrence F. and Phyllis M. Rodack, of Indiana.
Darryl was an Air Force veteran who proudly served in Desert Storm. He loved talking about the years he spent in the Air Force and how much he loved his country. He married the love of his life, Jacki, on Dec. 7, 2002, and together they raised their blended families of three children and built a wonderful life for them.
He worked at IRMC for more than 25 years and was sad when ALS forced him to leave a job he loved.
Darryl enjoyed riding his bike and his horses, hiking, camping and spending time with his family and friends. Wherever he went he always made new friends. He tricked out his mobility chair with speakers and would love to ride through the neighborhood singing along to music. Darryl loved and enjoyed teasing and hugging his grandchildren. They will miss him terribly.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline C. Rodack, Inverness; his father, Lawrence F. Rodack, Indiana; his son, Brandon, Inverness; stepson, Gregory Wisneski, Inverness; and stepdaughter, Kristen Grundy (Paul), Inverness. Kristen was the daughter he never had and loved both of his stepchildren as if they were his own.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Makayla Wisneski, Madison Fletcher and Gavin Grundy; brothers, Daniel Rodack (Debbie), Indiana, and Clifford Rodack, State College; sisters, Connie Smith (Steve) and Camille Wiseman (Sam), both of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and pets.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Rodack; and his loyal dog, Storm.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Indiana. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to the ALS Society or an animal shelter.
He may be out of sight, but he will live on in our hearts. He is now at peace. We may not understand why God chose him but we know it’s a part of a bigger plan.