Darryl J. Taylor

Darryl John Taylor, 83, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The son of John L. and Olive I. (Shearer) Taylor, he was born April 21, 1938, in Clarksburg. Mr. Taylor was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg, and Williamson Lodge #431, Saltsburg.
He graduated from Elders Ridge High School, Class of 1955, and was the owner of Taylor Services for 48 years.
He enjoyed NASCAR, local dirt track racing and his pet ponies.
Surviving are his wife, Ellen “Honey” (Langham) Taylor, whom he married March 18, 1960; a son, Jeffrey Taylor (Ramona), of Saltsburg, and a daughter, Beth Ann Taylor, of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, Adam Taylor (Erin), Lucas Poloff (Mandy), Evan Taylor (Krysta), Jonathan Taylor, Taylor Brisbane (Shawn) and Shayne Louder; eight great-grandchildren, Roman, Quinn, Vienna, Ella, Avery, Piper, Malia and Baby T; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Darryl’s honor to the charity of your choice.