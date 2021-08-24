Darwin C. Kirkland, 97, of Clymer, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
He was the son of Earl and Iva (Edwards) Kirkland, born Nov. 19, 1923, in Indiana.
Darwin was the oldest member of the Dixonville Wesleyan Church in Dixonville. He graduated from Marion Center High School in 1943.
Darwin came to the dairy farm at the age of 17 and had worked and operated the farm until his passing.
He helped his brother Richard build some of the family houses over the years and was always willing to help out a neighbor. Darwin was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his four children, Thomas Kirkland Sr. and wife Vivian, of Clymer; Janet Greene and husband Duane, of Clymer; Nancy Smith and husband Larry, of Mahaffey; and Esther Craft and husband Paul, of Clymer; six grandchildren and their families, Tina Pugh and husband Tom and their children, Malachi, Josiah, and Abigail; Stacey Briggs and husband David; Thomas C. Kirkland Jr., and wife Jill and their children, Kaitlynn, Rebecca, Casey, Reegan, Noah, Kendra and Ben; Greg Greene and wife Koren and their children, Landon, Melia and Karley; Brenda Bennett and husband Jason and their children, Isaak, Zander and Kennedy; and Angela Wood and husband Dean and their children, Owen, Porter and Riley; one brother, Dale Kirkland and wife Aletha, of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie M. (Long) Kirkland on Dec. 22, 2014; one great-granddaughter, Hannah Marie Bennett; two brothers, Lloyd and wife Marian and Richard and wife Arla Kirkland.
A special thank you to AseraCare/Amedysis Hospice nurses and CNAs for all their love and excellent care.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Additional visitation will be on Thursday at the Dixonville Wesleyan Church, Dixonville, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Darwin’s service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Wallace Jr., as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccab erooffh.com.