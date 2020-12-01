Darwin D. Kinter, 73, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in 1947 in Indiana to Blaine and Rowena Shank Kinter.
He was employed at Robert Shaw for 15 years and at the VFW for 10 years He finished his work with Gorell Industries for 12 years before his retirement.
Darwin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn (King) Kinter, Indiana; two sons, Todd Kinter and wife Shinobu, Washington, and Brad Kinter and wife Amanda, Indiana; two grandchildren, Olivia and Dylan Kinter; one brother, Harold Kinter and wife Donna, Binghamton, N.Y.; and by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Darwin’s request there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.