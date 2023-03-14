Daunise Marie (McDermott) Marshall, 80, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of John and Marie (Kim) McDermott, she was born Oct. 25, 1942, in Indiana.
Daunise graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1960.
She attended Blairsville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church where she had been involved with Bible school for many years.
She is a past president of the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area where she created many newsletters and articles. Over the years, Daunise helped with Girl Scouts and was involved with the Blairsville Band Parents.
Daunise loved to crochet and sew, displaying her talents through the many masks she made during the COVID-19 pandemic. She donated many of her homemade items to Birdie’s Closet.
Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer A. Marshall, of Blairsville; Kimberly E. Skipper, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Marie E. Miller (Bob), of Blairsville; six grandchildren, Matthew Yeager Jr. (Kate), Emily Skipper, Steven Skipper, Hannah Miller, Trenton Marshall and Samuel Miller; and one brother, James McDermott (Lenett), of Spring, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald R. “Jerry” Marshall, on Dec. 23, 2009; her parents; and a brother, John McDermott.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Blairsville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 135 E. Burrell St., Blairsville, with Pastor John L. Buchmann officiating.
The family is requesting donations to be made to the funeral home or by clicking the “Donate” button on the website to help cover the cost of the funeral.
